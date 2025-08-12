© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

MSU provost says university leadership is 'about investing in others and helping others live their dreams'

By Emily Yeap
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:43 AM CDT
Dr. Clarenda Phillips headshot
Jesse Scheve
/
Missouri State University
Dr. Clarenda Phillips

Dr. Clarenda Phillips began her new position at Missouri State University this summer.

Dr. Clarenda Phillips, Missouri State University’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs, started work on July 1.

She has more than 30 years of higher education experience, previously serving in the same role at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Phillips shares more about her background and what attracted her to Missouri State.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityDr. Clarenda PhillipsOffice of the Provost
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
