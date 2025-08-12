MSU provost says university leadership is 'about investing in others and helping others live their dreams'
Dr. Clarenda Phillips began her new position at Missouri State University this summer.
Dr. Clarenda Phillips, Missouri State University’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs, started work on July 1.
She has more than 30 years of higher education experience, previously serving in the same role at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Notre Dame of Maryland University.
Phillips shares more about her background and what attracted her to Missouri State.