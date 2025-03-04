New provost named at Missouri State University

Dr. Clarenda Phillips has been chosen as the next provost of Missouri State University.

Phillips has more than 30 years of higher education experience, according to Missouri State University, and she's served as provost at two other universities.

Phillips is currently the Texas A&M University System lead for Re-Imagining STEM Equity Utilizing Postdoctoral Pathways. Prior to that, she served for six years as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She also served as provost at Notre Dame of Maryland University from 2016-2018.

Before working at Notre Dame of Maryland University, Phillips was associate vice president of academic affairs from 2012-2016 and department chair of sociology, social work and criminology from 2007-2012 at Morehead State University. Since 2023, she has worked with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities as faculty for the Academy of New Provosts.

She has a bachelor’s in sociology from DePauw University, a master’s and doctorate in sociology from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.

In a statement, Phillips said the public affairs mission at Missouri State will allow the university to "bridge divides among diverse students while investing in faculty, embracing technology and building community partnerships."

She said she wants to ensure that MSU graduates "make a real difference in their communities."

“Dr. Phillips’ deep understanding of higher education’s challenges and her experience, enthusiasm and vision made her the clear choice for Missouri State,” said MSU President Dr. Biff Williams in a statement. “What impressed us most was her commitment to making higher education accessible and valuable for all students, particularly those who started but never finished their degrees. Her strategic vision of leveraging technology while maintaining personal connections with students is exactly what Missouri State needs as we work to demonstrate our value in today’s changing landscape.”

She will begin on July 1.

Phillips was one of five finalists considered for the position.

Dr. Tamera Jahnke will continue to serve as interim provost until July 1.

