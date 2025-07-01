No Pool? No Problem

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

When summer temperatures rise, few things feel better than a refreshing swim, especially in one of Missouri’s stunning natural spots. From spring-fed rivers to secluded forest creeks, the state is full of scenic places perfect for cooling off.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, explains what sets natural swimming spots apart from public pools, offers safety tips and shares how we can all help protect these special places for future swimmers.

