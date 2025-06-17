© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

Ink, independence and the union they fought for

By Emily Letterman
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Margarita Kochneva/Pixabay

Missouri State University's Dr. Jeremy Neely unearths over 400 love letters between a young Union couple during the Civil War.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

What happens when love letters meet a battlefield? Today we’re talking about Henry and Cimbaline Fike, a young couple whose devotion endured even as their world fell apart during the U.S. Civil War.

A trove of the couples love letters were found by Dr. Jeremy Neely, an associate history professor at Missouri State University. In his new book, “A Union Tested,” Neely unpacks the heartfelt correspondence between the Missouri couple across three years and 400 letters, taking us inside a Civil War-era romance tested by distance, danger and divided loyalties.

“A Union Tested” is available to purchase from the University of Georgia Press and on Amazon.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Civil Warhistory
Emily Letterman
Emily Letterman has worked at Missouri State University since 2023 and is currently the public relations strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. A longtime journalist with over a decade of reporting on southwest Missouri, she has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from MSU.
