News
Missouri State Journal

Nixa business introduces kids to the world of coding

By Emily Doll
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:43 AM CDT
Rob Hedgpeth with his wife, Tracy, and son, Darius standing together at an event.
Code Ninjas
Rob Hedgpeth with his wife, Tracy, and son, Darius.

Code Ninjas offers a variety of summer camps.

The weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

Have you seen a child completely lost themselves in solving a puzzle or playing a game? Have you seen their excitement as they crack the code? They might have a knack for coding.

Rob Hedgepeth, co-owner of Code Ninjas alongside his wife, Tracy, are on a mission to bring coding literacy to kids in the Ozarks.

Rob talks with Emily Doll about the benefits of coding for kids and shares details about the summer camp opportunities at Code Ninjas.

To learn more, visit codeninjas.com/mo-nixa.

You can read the interview transcript here.

Emily Doll
Emily Doll is a Missouri native and has played various roles at Missouri State University since 2014. They currently serve on multiple local committees and work as a digital marketing strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. Emily has a bachelor's degree in socio-political communication with a press politics certificate from Missouri State.
