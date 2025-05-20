Nixa business introduces kids to the world of coding

The weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Have you seen a child completely lost themselves in solving a puzzle or playing a game? Have you seen their excitement as they crack the code? They might have a knack for coding.

Rob Hedgepeth, co-owner of Code Ninjas alongside his wife, Tracy, are on a mission to bring coding literacy to kids in the Ozarks.

Rob talks with Emily Doll about the benefits of coding for kids and shares details about the summer camp opportunities at Code Ninjas.

To learn more, visit codeninjas.com/mo-nixa.

You can read the interview transcript here.