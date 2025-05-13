Ongoing construction means a few changes for Tent Theatre season

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Millions of dollars in projects are underway on the Missouri State University campus. That’s also brought about some creative opportunities for this year’s 63rd annual Tent Theatre season.

Craig Hall closed for the summer May 12 as part of the ongoing construction to create the Judith Enyeart Reynolds Performing Arts Complex. With it are the Tent Theater scene shop, costume shop and box office.

However, as they say in the biz, the show must go on.

“The construction project has created challenges for us, especially with the public pathways to our facility. We’ll create signage to assist patrons with getting to the amphitheatre from the parking lot,” said Mark Templeton, executive director of marketing and external relations for the John Goodman Amphitheatre. “Plus, we had to re-envision the types of shows we’re doing for this year.”

Rather than full theatrical productions, this year’s shows make use of Missouri State musicians, have an old-timey twist and bring back some old favorites. The lineup includes three shows: “Serenade: Summer Nights of Swing & Song,” “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” and “A Grand Night for Singing.”

While the box office inside Craig Hall is closed, tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways:

· Online

· By phone – call Missouri State TIX at 417-836-7678 or toll free at 1-888-476-7849

· By mail – Complete the season ticket order form and mail it with payment to Missouri State TIX, 901 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65897.

· In person – visit the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts box office, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

