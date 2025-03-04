© 2025 KSMU Radio
Education
Missouri State Journal

How does media shape our perception of women? A Missouri State professor weighs in

By Adair Seifert
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
Silhouetted figures watching a sunrise at a National Park.
Karl Magnuson/Unsplash.com
Silhouetted figures watching a sunrise at a national park.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

From the big screen to social media, the way women are portrayed in media shapes how we see gender roles, expectations and even ourselves. But who’s telling these stories, and how have these portrayals evolved?

Dr. Shannon Wooden, literature program coordinator at Missouri State University, explores the power of representation and how we can be more mindful consumers of media.

Read the full transcript

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
