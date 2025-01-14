This season is a great time to go outside and watch birds, according to a local professor

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Dr. Jay McEntee, professor in the Department of Biology at Missouri State University, focuses his research on understanding bird behaviors and the unique ecosystems they inhabit.

In this episode of the Missouri State Journal, he shares why the Ozarks’ mix of habitats makes it one of the best places to spot a diverse range of birds this winter. From Bald Eagles to Bonaparte’s Gulls, McEntee highlights the incredible variety of species that make the region their seasonal home.

In this two-part series, he shares tips on where to find winter birds, what makes the Ozarks special for birdwatching and how Missouri State connects students and the community to conservation efforts.

