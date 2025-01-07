What is narrative transportation in advertising, and does it work?

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Have you ever been so lost in a book that you felt like you were part of the story walking alongside the characters, seeing the world through their eyes and wondering what would happen next?

Can a single, static ad image create that same connection?

Dr. Jamie Grigsby, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, explores how ads depicting movement might spark narrative transportation for consumers.

Read the full transcript