Mountain Grove 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to ice. Listen online by clicking the Play button.
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

What is narrative transportation in advertising, and does it work?

By Adair Seifert
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
A Missouri State University professor unpacks the unseen power of narrative transportation in ads.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Have you ever been so lost in a book that you felt like you were part of the story walking alongside the characters, seeing the world through their eyes and wondering what would happen next?

Can a single, static ad image create that same connection?

Dr. Jamie Grigsby, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, explores how ads depicting movement might spark narrative transportation for consumers.

Missouri State Journal
Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
