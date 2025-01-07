What is narrative transportation in advertising, and does it work?
A Missouri State University professor unpacks the unseen power of narrative transportation in ads.
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
Have you ever been so lost in a book that you felt like you were part of the story walking alongside the characters, seeing the world through their eyes and wondering what would happen next?
Can a single, static ad image create that same connection?
Dr. Jamie Grigsby, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, explores how ads depicting movement might spark narrative transportation for consumers.