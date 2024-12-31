© 2025 KSMU Radio
Change can be, well, life-changing. How do you navigate it?

By Adair Seifert
Published December 31, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
A monarch butterfly emerges from its chrysalis, next to another chrysalis ready to hatch, and a green chrysalis, all hanging from a horizontal surface.
Suzanne D. Williams/Unsplash.com

A Missouri State University professor talks about how to navigate change with intention.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As the year draws to a close, it’s natural to reflect on the changes we’ve faced — and the ones we’re ready to embrace. Change can feel exciting and daunting, whether it’s a new job, a healthier lifestyle or simply a fresh perspective.

Dr. Amber Abernathy, full professor in the school of mental health and behavioral sciences at Missouri State University, explores the power of change: Why it matters, how it shapes us and how we can navigate it with intention.

