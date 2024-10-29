© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

It's autumn in the Ozarks — a perfect time to get outdoors

By Adair Seifert
Published October 29, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Autumn foliage surrounds a small waterfall cascading down a rocky cliff in a serene forest in the Ozarks.
Conner Wilkins/Unsplash.com

A Missouri State University professor offers camping and hiking tips for your fall adventures.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As the summer heat fades and the air turns crisp, the Ozarks region becomes a vibrant tapestry of reds, oranges and yellows.

For many, this is the perfect time of year to head outdoors and enjoy all of the wonders the area offers. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or just looking to escape for a weekend, there’s something magical about pitching a tent beneath a canopy of autumn leaves.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, offers some insight into what the Ozarks has to offer during the fall.

Read the full transcript.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
