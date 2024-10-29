It's autumn in the Ozarks — a perfect time to get outdoors
A Missouri State University professor offers camping and hiking tips for your fall adventures.
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
As the summer heat fades and the air turns crisp, the Ozarks region becomes a vibrant tapestry of reds, oranges and yellows.
For many, this is the perfect time of year to head outdoors and enjoy all of the wonders the area offers. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or just looking to escape for a weekend, there’s something magical about pitching a tent beneath a canopy of autumn leaves.
Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, offers some insight into what the Ozarks has to offer during the fall.