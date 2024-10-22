© 2024 KSMU Radio
Environment
Missouri State Journal

Fall leaf viewing isn't too far from your back door if you live in the Ozarks

By Adair Seifert
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
A Missouri State University professor discusses leaf peeping in southwest Missouri.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the leaves begin to turn, the hills and valleys of the Ozarks transform into a red, orange and gold canvas.

Whether you’re planning a scenic drive, a hike or just a peaceful day outdoors, the Ozarks has everything you need to make the most of this beautiful season.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, explains why the Ozarks region is a premier spot for autumn leaf peeping.

Read the full transcript.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
