Fall leaf viewing isn't too far from your back door if you live in the Ozarks

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the leaves begin to turn, the hills and valleys of the Ozarks transform into a red, orange and gold canvas.

Whether you’re planning a scenic drive, a hike or just a peaceful day outdoors, the Ozarks has everything you need to make the most of this beautiful season.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, explains why the Ozarks region is a premier spot for autumn leaf peeping.

