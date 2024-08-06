© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Connecting graduate students with the community

By Emily Yeap
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
An aerial view of the Missouri State University campus and parts of Springfield.

A look at how Missouri State's Community GA program benefits both students and area companies.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Community Graduate Assistantships (GA) program at Missouri State University launched in fall 2022. The program connects Missouri State graduate students with organizations in the community.

Dr. Jerry and Julie Masterson from Missouri State offer more details about the program. Jerry is director of Graduate Interdisciplinary Programs and Julie serves as associate provost and Graduate College dean.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
