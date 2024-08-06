Connecting graduate students with the community

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Community Graduate Assistantships (GA) program at Missouri State University launched in fall 2022. The program connects Missouri State graduate students with organizations in the community.

Dr. Jerry and Julie Masterson from Missouri State offer more details about the program. Jerry is director of Graduate Interdisciplinary Programs and Julie serves as associate provost and Graduate College dean.

Read the full audio transcript

