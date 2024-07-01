How to protect your skin this summer
A Missouri State University professor explains the importance of sun protection.
Summer is all about fun in the sun. Whether you’re hitting the beach, lounging by the pool, or enjoying a picnic in the park, the sun’s warmth feels amazing. While we all love a sun-kissed glow, shielding our skin is crucial.
Dr. Joshua Smith, professor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, explains how to protect your skin during the summer months.