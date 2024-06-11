© 2024 KSMU Radio
Education
MSU professor shines a light on the true nature of people: Part 1

By Emily Yeap
Published June 11, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT
Dr. Marnie Watson (center), associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State University, talks to her students on campus.
Anthropologist Dr. Marnie Watson's research unveils truth about humanity and culture.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

When anthropologist, Dr. Marnie Watson, was in graduate school at the University of New Mexico, she got to participate in a big research project that focused on mental health and substance abuse issues.

That opportunity kick started her research career. Since then, much of her work has involved studying and sharing the stories of people who have undergone traumatic experiences and struggled with mental health battles and addictions.  

Watson, who’s an associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State University, shares more about her research, which aims to unveil truth about humanity and culture.

Missouri State University, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Gerontology, Dr. Marnie Watson
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
