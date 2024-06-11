MSU professor shines a light on the true nature of people: Part 1

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

When anthropologist, Dr. Marnie Watson, was in graduate school at the University of New Mexico, she got to participate in a big research project that focused on mental health and substance abuse issues.

That opportunity kick started her research career. Since then, much of her work has involved studying and sharing the stories of people who have undergone traumatic experiences and struggled with mental health battles and addictions.

Watson, who’s an associate professor of anthropology at Missouri State University, shares more about her research, which aims to unveil truth about humanity and culture.

Read the full audio transcript