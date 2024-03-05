Women and body image: A match made in frustration

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

Thin. Corseted. Short. Heroin chic. Rubenesque. Healthy.

What society considers beautiful in women is ever-changing. But no matter the style, one thing remains the same: Women are never content with their bodies.

Body image has been at the forefront for women for as long as women have been alive, but in a world of Photoshop and the increasing use of AI images, the landscape is unlike any that women have faced before.

Missouri State University professor of psychology Dr. Brooke Whisenhunt — who studies body image and the influences of social media — says media literacy is key to proceeding with caution.

Read the full audio transcript.

