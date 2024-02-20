© 2024 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Missouri State Journal

What makes Super Bowl advertising the MVP of the ad world? An MSU expert weighs in

By Adair Seifert
Published February 20, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
A close-up of a hand holding a remote with a blurred-out TV in the background.

Marketing expert Dr. Jamie Grigsby discusses commercials that air during the big game.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Super Bowl isn't just a field showdown. It's also the ultimate battleground for advertisers competing for your attention during the most-watched television event of the year.

What makes these 30-second commercials so impactful, and how have they changed over the years?

Dr. Jamie Grigsby, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, offers insight into what makes Super Bowl commercials the MVPs of the advertising game.

Adair Seifert
Adair Seifert has worked at Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the content strategist in the Office of Strategic Communication. She is a content creator and social media manager and has a BS in communication studies from Evangel University.
