What makes Super Bowl advertising the MVP of the ad world? An MSU expert weighs in

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

The Super Bowl isn't just a field showdown. It's also the ultimate battleground for advertisers competing for your attention during the most-watched television event of the year.

What makes these 30-second commercials so impactful, and how have they changed over the years?

Dr. Jamie Grigsby, assistant marketing professor at Missouri State University, offers insight into what makes Super Bowl commercials the MVPs of the advertising game.

Read the full audio transcript