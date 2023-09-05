MSU professor contributes to book about Central American migration

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

News stories about the United States' southern border with Mexico are making headlines almost daily. However, little is said about those migrants and their journeys through Mexico. Dr. Judith Martínez is an assistant professor in the Modern and Classical Languages Department at Missouri State University. Her research focuses on forced migration and violence.

She recently collaborated with scholars from 13 universities across the world to publish the book, “Central American Migration in the Twenty-First Century.” Martínez’s chapter is called “The Central American Migrant: Mexico, The Never-Ending Border.” She focuses on the socio-political context in Mexico and the journey through Mexico by Honduran, El Salvadorian and Guatemalan migrants.

