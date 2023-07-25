© 2023 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

Missouri offers a wide array of outdoor activities

By Adair Seifert
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
A girl hiking in the woods with a backpack.

Thomas Morris, assistant director of outdoor adventures at Missouri State University, offers some insight into outdoor activities in Missouri.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

For many families, summer means getting outside and spending quality time with the ones you love.

If you’re still looking for the perfect vacation or outdoor activity, Missouri has many options. Hiking, camping and kayaking are a few of the adventures that you can take part in.

Read the full transcript.

Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalMissouri State UniversityOutdoor RecreationOutdoorsThomas MorrisSouthwest Missourinatural areas
