Missouri offers a wide array of outdoor activities

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

For many families, summer means getting outside and spending quality time with the ones you love.

If you’re still looking for the perfect vacation or outdoor activity, Missouri has many options. Hiking, camping and kayaking are a few of the adventures that you can take part in.

Read the full transcript.