Bear Bridge mentoring program helps retain MSU faculty and staff

The Bear Bridge Mentoring Program is designed to foster collaboration between junior and senior faculty and staff at Missouri State University. The program was launched in 2020 by Dr. Judith Martínez. Bear Bridge serves to supplement any existing formal or informal mentoring within each respective college and department at Missouri State.

Dr. Judith Martínez, assistant professor in the world languages and cultures department at Missouri State, speaks about the importance and impact of the Bear Bridge mentoring program for new faculty and staff.

