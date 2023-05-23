'Making sure that everybody has food' — Springfield Community Gardens offers gardening with a purpose

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Spring is a perfect time to get outside and garden. But can gardening make an impact on our community?

With the support of Missouri State University and the community, Springfield Community Gardens is working to ensure everyone in the Springfield area has access to fresh food. No matter your background or experience in gardening, you can join their mission.

Anneliese Kerr, Springfield Community Gardens farm incubator manager, and Amanda Drewel, Springfield Community Gardens coordinator, explain the partnership between Missouri State and Springfield Community Gardens and how you can get involved.

Get more details on the Springfield Community Gardens website.

Read the full audio script.