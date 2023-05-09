© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Camp Claw provides wellness education, fun times for Ozarks children

By Sofia Perez
Published May 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
An indoor pool at Foster Recreation Center
Courtesy Missouri State University
/
An indoor pool at Foster Recreation Center is shown in an undated photo.

For a second year, Missouri State University's recreation center offers Camp Claw. Priced at $175 per week, the day camp offers children ages 6 to 12 the opportunity to develop their health and wellness through a series of sessions from June 5 through August 5.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

The Bill R. Foster Recreation Center at Missouri State University will be hosting Camp Claw this summer after a successful inaugural year in the summer of 2022.

Thomas Morris, camp director and the assistant director of campus recreation and Lauren Easter, the associate director of campus recreation, discuss more about Camp Claw.

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State JournalFoster Recreation CenterCamp ClawThomas MorrisLauren Easter
Sofia Perez
Sofia Perez has worked for Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has BS in public relations from Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master of Applied Communication.
See stories by Sofia Perez