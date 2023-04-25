Asian studies minor at Missouri State University offers chance to learn about a new culture and language

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Asians and Pacific Islanders make up an important part of American society. The community is diverse and is comprised of Chinese, Filipinos, Hawaiians, Indians, Japanese, Koreans, Samoans and more.

According to the 2020 Census, 20.6 million people identify as Asian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander alone (not in combination with another race). This makes up about six percent of the nation’s population.

Each May, the United States celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s an opportunity to explore and pay tribute to this group of people, which has not only helped to shape America’s history and culture, but also is vital in its future success.

At Missouri State University, students who want to engage in a multidisciplinary study of Asia can take the Asian Studies minor.

Dr. Stephen Berkwitz, department head of religious studies and program coordinator of Asian Studies at MSU, talks about what this minor covers.

Missouri State will celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with several events and activities on campus in May. Find out more on the Multicultural Programs’ website.

