© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 14! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

'Building community' — How Missouri State University's efactory serves as a haven for remote workers

By Sofia Perez
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Professionals collaborate around a table at the efactory in this undated photo.
Courtesy efactory
/
Professionals collaborate at the efactory in this undated photo.

Rachel Anderson, director of the efactory, explains how the efactory has contributed to Springfield's nationally recognized remote work scene.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

The Wall Street Journal recently named Springfield the No. 1 location for remote workers. Rachel Anderson, director of the efactory, part of Missouri State University, shares perspectives on contemporary remote work and how the efactory serves remote-working professionals.

Tags
Missouri State Journal efactoryMissouri State Universityremote work and working from homeentrepreneurshipMissouri State JournalRachel Anderson
Sofia Perez
Sofia Perez has worked for Missouri State University since 2022. She’s currently the digital marketing coordinator in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has BS in public relations from Missouri State University and is currently working on her Master of Applied Communication.
See stories by Sofia Perez