Experiencing scripture through the five senses
New book explores the role that the five senses play in understanding biblical text.
Humans have five senses: Vision, hearing, touch, smell and taste. All five senses play a key role in daily life, but they can also help us explore literature in a more profound way.
Dr. Victor Matthews, dean of Missouri State University’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs, wrote a book that explores scripture by using the five senses.
In his new book, “Experiencing Scripture: The Five Senses in Biblical Interpretation,” readers will explore the role that the senses play in understanding biblical text.
Matthews shares more about his new book.