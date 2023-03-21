Experiencing scripture through the five senses

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Humans have five senses: Vision, hearing, touch, smell and taste. All five senses play a key role in daily life, but they can also help us explore literature in a more profound way.

Dr. Victor Matthews, dean of Missouri State University’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs, wrote a book that explores scripture by using the five senses.

In his new book, “Experiencing Scripture: The Five Senses in Biblical Interpretation,” readers will explore the role that the senses play in understanding biblical text.

Matthews shares more about his new book.

