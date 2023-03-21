© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Experiencing scripture through the five senses

By Adair Seifert
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT
MSJ-March-21-2023.png.jpg
Cristina Gottardi/Unsplash
/
Masada, Israel

New book explores the role that the five senses play in understanding biblical text.

Humans have five senses: Vision, hearing, touch, smell and taste. All five senses play a key role in daily life, but they can also help us explore literature in a more profound way.

Dr. Victor Matthews, dean of Missouri State University’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs, wrote a book that explores scripture by using the five senses.

In his new book, “Experiencing Scripture: The Five Senses in Biblical Interpretation,” readers will explore the role that the senses play in understanding biblical text.

Matthews shares more about his new book.

Read the full audio script.

