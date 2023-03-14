© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Why should 'Parks and Recreation' be considered a TV milestone? An MSU professor weighs in

By Emily Yeap
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
Headshot of Holly Holladay on the left and the cover of her new book on the right.

MSU's media expert has a new book, "Parks and Recreation."

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, “Parks and Recreation” was a TV sitcom. It aired on NBC for seven seasons, from 2009-2015.

The series starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana.

In an homage to the show, Dr. Holly Holladay’s new book, “Parks and Recreation” explores how the show evolved as a traditional network sitcom in a post-network era.

Holladay, an associate professor of media, journalism and film at Missouri State University, talks about the book.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags
Missouri State Journal Missouri State UniversityReynolds College of Arts and LettersMSU Department of Media Journalism and Filmholly holladay
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More