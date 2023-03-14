Why should 'Parks and Recreation' be considered a TV milestone? An MSU professor weighs in

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, “Parks and Recreation” was a TV sitcom. It aired on NBC for seven seasons, from 2009-2015.

The series starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana.

In an homage to the show, Dr. Holly Holladay’s new book, “Parks and Recreation” explores how the show evolved as a traditional network sitcom in a post-network era.

Holladay, an associate professor of media, journalism and film at Missouri State University, talks about the book.

