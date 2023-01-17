© 2023 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Studying mice to get a bigger picture

By Emily Yeap
Published January 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST
Missouri State University associate professor of biology Dr. Sean Maher observes a mouse.

Professor’s research can provide evidence of change or forecast trends.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. 

In northern Michigan forests lives the white-footed mouse. Among other small mammals, it’s a fierce competitor in the food chain.

However, this animal struggles to survive through harsh winters. Tracking the population size and location of this mouse can serve as an indicator of climate change.

Dr. Sean Maher, associate professor of biology at Missouri State University, who studies small mammals and their habitats over time, talks about his research.

Read the full audio transcript

Read more about Maher's research

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
