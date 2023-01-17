Studying mice to get a bigger picture

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In northern Michigan forests lives the white-footed mouse. Among other small mammals, it’s a fierce competitor in the food chain.

However, this animal struggles to survive through harsh winters. Tracking the population size and location of this mouse can serve as an indicator of climate change.

Dr. Sean Maher, associate professor of biology at Missouri State University, who studies small mammals and their habitats over time, talks about his research.

Read the full audio transcript

Read more about Maher's research