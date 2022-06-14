Beware Falling Prey to Online Scams Part Two

Online scams have been costly to Americans, especially in the past year. A recent report from the Federal Trade Commission finds U.S. consumers lost nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in 2021 to online scammers.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, cybersecurity expert Dr. Xiang Guo discussed several types of online scams.

Guo, an assistant professor in the Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity at Missouri State University, is back again today to offer some tips and advice about protecting against online scams.

Read the full audio transcript