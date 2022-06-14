© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Beware Falling Prey to Online Scams Part Two

Published June 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
How can you protect yourself?

Online scams have been costly to Americans, especially in the past year. A recent report from the Federal Trade Commission finds U.S. consumers lost nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in 2021 to online scammers.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, cybersecurity expert Dr. Xiang Guo discussed several types of online scams.

Guo, an assistant professor in the Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity at Missouri State University, is back again today to offer some tips and advice about protecting against online scams.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
