© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State Journal

Being an Asian in America Today

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
A male and two female Asian students with their laptops at a park.
Pixabay

Two Missouri State University students offer some insights.

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month recognizes and honors the contributions, achievements and influence of AAPI Americans who have shaped the culture and history of the U.S.

This celebration is even more significant this year with the recent increase of violence and discrimination against AAPI communities around the country.

Two Missouri State University students of Asian background – Spencer Vreeland, a sophomore majoring in philosophy and intercultural communication, and Jin Tang, a project management graduate student, share their thoughts and experiences about being Asian in America today.

Read the full audio transcript

Tags

Missouri State Journal Missouri State UnversityCollege of Humanities and Public AffairsCollege of BusinessReynolds College of Arts and Letters
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
Related Content
Load More