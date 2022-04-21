© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
What to Consider When Caring for Houseplants

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
Photo by Huy Phan
Pexels
Different varieties of houseplants.

Plant science expert Dr. Clydette Alsup-Egbers offers some insights.

Houseplants not only beautify an indoor space, but they also freshen up the air and help to boost your mood and even reduce stress levels.

What are some easier houseplants to look after and key things to keep in mind when caring for houseplants? Dr. Clydette Alsup-Egbers, associate professor of environmental plant science at Missouri State University, explains.

Read the full audio transcript

If you’re looking to buy some houseplants, check out the upcoming Darr College of Agriculture’s annual Plant Sale. It's scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5-6 in Karls Hall on the Missouri State campus.

