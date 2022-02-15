© 2022 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal

Delving into Modern Ozarks Part One

Published February 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST
Bob Linder
Dr. Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, at the Jacob Wolf House in Norfork, Arkansas.

Historian tells the cultural history of the Ozarks as a regional variation of an American story.

What comes to mind when you think about the Ozarks? Perhaps it is its unique geographic features or rich history. It may be the hillbilly stereotype or story of the Baldknobbers.

With the goal of presenting the region’s most complete portrait, historian Dr. Brooks Blevins started to write a comprehensive history of the Ozarks a few years ago.

It resulted in a trilogy. The first and second books were “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 1: The Old Ozarks” and “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks,” respectively. The final book, “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 3: The Ozarkers” came out recently.

Blevins, the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, shares more about volume three.

Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
