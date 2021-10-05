LGBTQ+ History Month events are free, open to the public

This past summer, Missouri State University welcomed Grey Garris, the new assistant director of multicultural programs and LGBTQ+ student services.

Before joining Missouri State, Garris was based in the south. He’s from Birmingham, Alabama, and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Mississippi State University.

In light of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, Garris talks about efforts to support the advancement of the LGBTQ+ community. He also highlights what’s in store for the celebration at Missouri State.

Read the full audio transcript.

Events for LGBTQ+ History Month are free and open to the public. They will be a mix of in-person and online events via Zoom and Instagram live.

Visit Multicultural Programs for more details.

