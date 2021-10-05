© 2021 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Journal
LGBTQ+ History Month events are free, open to the public

Published October 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT
Various quotes about LGBTQ+ on a wall.
Be respectful and get educated.

This past summer, Missouri State University welcomed Grey Garris, the new assistant director of multicultural programs and LGBTQ+ student services.

Before joining Missouri State, Garris was based in the south. He’s from Birmingham, Alabama, and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Mississippi State University.

In light of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, Garris talks about efforts to support the advancement of the LGBTQ+ community. He also highlights what’s in store for the celebration at Missouri State.

Events for LGBTQ+ History Month are free and open to the public. They will be a mix of in-person and online events via Zoom and Instagram live.

Visit Multicultural Programs for more details.

Missouri State JournalMissouri State UniversityOffice of Multicultural ProgramsGrey GarrisStudent Affairs
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the public relations specialist in the office of strategic communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
