Honey bees are important for pollination in the Ozarks. And so are the many native species

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Valorie Nichols, vice president of the Beekeeper’s Association of the Ozarks.

Nichols share information about several expected and unexpected pollinators in the Ozarks, with a particular focus on the importance of honey bees. Nichols talks about why both hobbyist and professional beekeepers alike work to protect and support them.

The Beekeepers Association of the Ozarks will be one of several groups at the Earth Day Festival April 25.