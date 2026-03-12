© 2026 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

Honey bees are important for pollination in the Ozarks. And so are the many native species

By Maggie Castrey
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:23 AM CDT
Bees at the pollinator plot
City Utilities of Springfield
Bees at the pollinator plot

The Ozarks Beekeepers Association works with beekeepers, and it has more than 200 members in Greene County and surrounding counties.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Valorie Nichols, vice president of the Beekeeper’s Association of the Ozarks.

Nichols share information about several expected and unexpected pollinators in the Ozarks, with a particular focus on the importance of honey bees. Nichols talks about why both hobbyist and professional beekeepers alike work to protect and support them.

The Beekeepers Association of the Ozarks will be one of several groups at the Earth Day Festival April 25.

Maggie Castrey
