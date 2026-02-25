© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Making Democracy Work

State legislation requiring voters to decide property tax caps could impact vital community resources

By Lisa Langley
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:08 AM CST
A variety of U.S. bills.
Filip Filipovic
/
Pixabay
A variety of U.S. bills.

Christian County voters will decide in April whether or not to freeze their property tax at the 2024 rate.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley talks with Anna Evans, vice president of Show Me Christian County Economic Development.

Evans discusses a provision added to Senate Bill 3, otherwise known as “The Stadium Bill,” which requires 97 Missouri communities to ask voters by April to cap property tax values. She shares her concerns related to capping property value, particularly for zero percent counties such as Christian County.

Property taxes are important and sometimes the primary sources of funds for vital community resources such as schools, fire departments and emergency services.

Tags
Making Democracy Work City of OzarkChristian CountyLeague of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
See stories by Lisa Langley