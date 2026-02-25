State legislation requiring voters to decide property tax caps could impact vital community resources

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley talks with Anna Evans, vice president of Show Me Christian County Economic Development.

Evans discusses a provision added to Senate Bill 3, otherwise known as “The Stadium Bill,” which requires 97 Missouri communities to ask voters by April to cap property tax values. She shares her concerns related to capping property value, particularly for zero percent counties such as Christian County.

Property taxes are important and sometimes the primary sources of funds for vital community resources such as schools, fire departments and emergency services.