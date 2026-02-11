‘Lived experience’ a key component of the board for an area agency working to address poverty issues

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with Lindsey Dumas-Bell, community and development director with OACAC.

The discussion focuses on case management and how the nonprofit works to provide needed services to qualifying area residents.

"OACAC is a nonprofit agency working to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in the Ozarks," according to its website. It's part of a network of 19 Community Action Agencies across Missouri and over 1,000 Community Action Agencies nationwide.