Drury professor explains the term 'gerrymandering' and its impact on politics

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science and director of the L.E. Meador Center at Drury University.

Ponder explains the concept of gerrymandering, which is a political manipulation along party lines. He discusses the historical and present-day impacts on elections and government.

