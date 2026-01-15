What are the keys to a farm's success? An MSU agriculture expert weighs in

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Nicole Busdieker-Jesse, senior instruction with MSU Darr School of Agriculture about challenges new and young farmer face starting out. She also talks about the many resources available to assist farmers. And she highlights the growing and shifting challenges Missouri farms continue to face.

