OPB general manager discusses year ahead after monumental changes in 2025
Ozarks Public Broadcasting and all public radio and television stations in the U.S. lost federal funding in 2025.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Rachel Knight, general manager of Ozarks Public Broadcasting (OPB).
The discussion revisits the many changes public broadcasting faced in 2025 and what will happen going forward. Knight talks about goals to keep the stations healthy in 2026 and beyond and about the longtime partnership between the League of Women Voters and OPB.