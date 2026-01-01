© 2026 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

OPB general manager discusses year ahead after monumental changes in 2025

By Lisa Langley
Published January 1, 2026 at 1:04 PM CST
The board and headphones in a studio at KSMU in Springfield, Mo. on July 18, 2025.
Michele Skalicky
The board and headphones in a studio at KSMU in Springfield, Mo. on July 18, 2025.

Ozarks Public Broadcasting and all public radio and television stations in the U.S. lost federal funding in 2025.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with Rachel Knight, general manager of Ozarks Public Broadcasting (OPB).

The discussion revisits the many changes public broadcasting faced in 2025 and what will happen going forward. Knight talks about goals to keep the stations healthy in 2026 and beyond and about the longtime partnership between the League of Women Voters and OPB.

Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Lisa Langley
