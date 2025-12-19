OATS transportation services connect rural and urban communities

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Renee Fraizer, SW Missouri region director for OATS Transit.

Fraizer said the SW region covers 17 counties and provides rural accessible transport as well as regular routes in urban areas. She said people need to call in advance to schedule, and rates are based on distance.

Rides need to be scheduled 10-14 days in advance by calling 417-887-9272.