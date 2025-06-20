What is bird flu? State veterinarian discusses common misconceptions

The weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dr. Steve Strubberg, veterinarian with the Missouri Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health.

Strubberg talks about “bird flu” and the many misconceptions surrounding it.

