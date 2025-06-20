© 2025 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

What is bird flu? State veterinarian discusses common misconceptions

By Debbie Good
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:10 PM CDT
Dr. Steve Strubberg is a veterinarian with Missouri Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health.

The weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dr. Steve Strubberg, veterinarian with the Missouri Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health.

Strubberg talks about “bird flu” and the many misconceptions surrounding it.

Click on the "listen" button above to hear the interview.

Debbie Good
