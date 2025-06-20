2 Springfield programs help develop leaders in the community

The weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Carrie Richardson, executive director of Leadership Springfield.

Richardson talks about Leadership Springfield and Rosie, a program created by United WE in 2016. Rosie’s stated mission is to increase support and resources for women related to professional development.

You can hear the program by clicking on the "listen" button above.



