News
Making Democracy Work

Sense of community is impacted when news organizations are delocalized

By Lisa Langley
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:23 AM CDT
Adobe stock photo

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley speaks with returning guest Dr. Nick Matthews, assistant professor of journalism with the University of Missouri - Columbia.

Matthews discusses the impact of corporate ownership on news organizations and how this delocalization of information impacts communities.

University of Missouri-Columbia
Lisa Langley
