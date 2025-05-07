Healthy Homes for Seniors, down payment assistance are 2 programs offered by Restore SGF

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host, Linda Regan, speaks with Brendan Griesemer, director of Restore SGF.

Griesemer shares progress on the various programs, including the down payment assistance program, which provides grants to assist with down payments for first time home buyers.

Griesemer talks about Healthy Homes for Seniors — a new program designed to help people 60 and older make home improvements. The idea is to allow them to “age in place.”

