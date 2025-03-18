Here's what voters need to know ahead of the April 8 Election

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller reminds voters what they need to know before the upcoming April election, including information about absentee voting and polling locations.