Empower Missouri is hosting Virtual Week of Action through Wednesday
Sessions held each day will discuss what the group is focusing on this legislative session.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Lucus Caldwell-McMillan, chief of policy staff for Empower Missouri.
Today’s discussion looks at the mission of this statewide advocacy organization whose core mission is fighting poverty. Caldwell-McMillan talks about the importance of collective action and gives an overview of projects.
This week is Virtual Week of Action, a virtual event hosted by Empower Missouri, with sessions that address three core issues — food insecurity, criminal justice and affordable housing. These virual sessions are noon to 1:00 each day through Wednesday, February 3-5. Click here to learn more or register online.