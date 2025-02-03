© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
News
Making Democracy Work

Empower Missouri is hosting Virtual Week of Action through Wednesday

By Leslie Carrier
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:34 AM CST

Sessions held each day will discuss what the group is focusing on this legislative session.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Lucus Caldwell-McMillan, chief of policy staff for Empower Missouri.

Today’s discussion looks at the mission of this statewide advocacy organization whose core mission is fighting poverty. Caldwell-McMillan talks about the importance of collective action and gives an overview of projects.

This week is Virtual Week of Action, a virtual event hosted by Empower Missouri, with sessions that address three core issues — food insecurity, criminal justice and affordable housing. These virual sessions are noon to 1:00 each day through Wednesday, February 3-5. Click here to learn more or register online.

Tags
Making Democracy Work League of Women Voters of Southwest MissouriMaking Democracy Work
Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
See stories by Leslie Carrier