Empower Missouri is hosting Virtual Week of Action through Wednesday

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Lucus Caldwell-McMillan, chief of policy staff for Empower Missouri.

Today’s discussion looks at the mission of this statewide advocacy organization whose core mission is fighting poverty. Caldwell-McMillan talks about the importance of collective action and gives an overview of projects.

This week is Virtual Week of Action, a virtual event hosted by Empower Missouri, with sessions that address three core issues — food insecurity, criminal justice and affordable housing. These virual sessions are noon to 1:00 each day through Wednesday, February 3-5. Click here to learn more or register online.

