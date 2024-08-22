Food insecurity in the Ozarks has increased since the pandemic, says local food bank

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hueping Chin speaks with Jordan Browning, director of communication at Ozarks Food Harvest.

Browning talks about food insecurity experienced by over 70,000 families in southwest Missouri each month. He reports this number has actually increased since the pandemic and discusses the various programs Ozarks Food Harvest has to help meet the growing need.

