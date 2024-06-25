© 2024 KSMU Radio
Jefferson City law expert explains the Johnson Amendment

By Leslie Carrier
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:36 PM CDT
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier speaks with Jordan Ault, partner with Husch Blackwell Law Firm in Jefferson City.

Ault discusses the Johnson Amendment, which governs the political activities of nonprofits, including churches. He explains the difference between support and electioneering, which is prohibited by this amendment that has been law for over 70 years.

Leslie Carrier
Making Democracy Work
