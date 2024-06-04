SGF Yields aims to make Springfield more pedestrian friendly

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Kristen Milam, communication coordinator for the City of Springfield.

Milam talks about changes made around the city as part of a 2017 grant to address pedestrian safety. She discusses the resulting Springfield Yieldsprogram which funds ongoing construction and infrastructure projects dedicated to walkability and pedestrian safety.

