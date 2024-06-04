© 2024 KSMU Radio
Making Democracy Work

SGF Yields aims to make Springfield more pedestrian friendly

By Debbie Good
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:03 PM CDT
'Mr. Walker' is a lifesized pop art installation found in various locations around the city as part of the Springfield Yields program.
Kitra Torres
City spokesperson Kristen Milam talks about ways Missouri's third largest city is working to make streets safer for pedestrians.

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Debbie Good speaks with Kristen Milam, communication coordinator for the City of Springfield.

Milam talks about changes made around the city as part of a 2017 grant to address pedestrian safety. She discusses the resulting Springfield Yieldsprogram which funds ongoing construction and infrastructure projects dedicated to walkability and pedestrian safety.

Making Democracy Work City of SpringfieldSGF Yields
Debbie Good
See stories by Debbie Good