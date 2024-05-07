Good Dads program in Springfield focuses on helping men be better fathers

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Dr. Jennifer Baker, clinical psychologist, founder and executive director of the Good Dad’s program.

Baker discusses the impacts on the community related to lack of father involvement. She says that “nearly all social problems co-relate to lack of engaged father.” She talks about the creation of the Good Dad’s program and various programs available. Baker talks about why it's important to empower fathers to be more engaged with their children.

