Baking pans, seeds, musical instruments and, of course, books are just a few of the items you can check out at the Christian County Library

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work Debbie Good speaks with Renee Brumett, director of Christian County Library System.

Brumett says the library system for Christian County covers Nixa, Sparta, Ozark and Clever. She discusses why libraries continue to be important in the digital age and explains how they have evolved to meet the needs of the community.

Brumett talks about many of the services libraries provide, including programs and classes, voter registration, notary services and especially the “Library of Things.” This particular service allows residents to check out many different non-traditional items such as seeds and musical instruments.

